Palace reveals details of queen's state funeral on Monday

Buckingham Palace released details Thursday of the state funeral of the queen who died Sept. 8 at age 96 and private interment later Monday.

On Friday evening, King Charles III and his siblings will stand vigil at their mother's coffin for 15 minutes as it lies in state at the 900-year-old Westminster Hall at the Houses of Parliament. Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward also stood vigil with the coffin when it lay in St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh earlier this week.