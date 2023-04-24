BreakingNews
Pakistani police say 2 blasts at facility in NW kill 7

Nation & World
By RIAZ KHAN, Associated Press
13 minutes ago
Police say two explosions at a counterterrorism police facility in northwest Pakistan have killed at least seven people and wounded 45

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Two explosions Monday at a counterterrorism police facility in northwest Pakistan killed at least seven people and wounded 45, police said.

Senior police officer Ataullah Khan said an initial blast at the facility in the Swat Valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was followed by a larger, more intense one.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but in recent months, the Pakistani Taliban have claimed similar attacks after ending a cease-fire with the government.

Khan said part of the building collapsed and rescue workers retrieved three bodies and the 30 wounded people. He said the death toll could increase.

The police complex also houses the Kabal district police station and headquarters of a reserve police force but the main damage was done at the counterterrorism department building.

The picturesque Swat valley once had been the stronghold of Islamic militants who imposed strict Sharia rule there until the army carried out a massive operation in 2007 that flushed out the militants and restored normalcy.

The Pakistani Taliban, formally known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, is a separate group from Afghan Taliban but linked to them.

