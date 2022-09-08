Pakistani PM: World should ramp up climate change fight

Last week, Guterres warned about the effects of climate change in the future.

“Let’s stop sleepwalking toward the destruction of our planet by climate change,” he said on August 31 in a video message to a ceremony in Islamabad. “Today, it’s Pakistan. Tomorrow, it could be your country,” he said at the time.

So far, U.N. agencies and several countries have sent dozens of planeloads of aid to Pakistani flood victims. Washington has announced the U.S. will provide $30 million in assistance to help victims of the flood.

The catastrophe has added new burdens to the cash-strapped Pakistan and highlighted the disproportionate effect of climate change on improverished populations. Experts say Pakistan is responsible for only 0.4% of the world’s historic emissions blamed for climate change. The U.S. is responsible for 21.5%, China for 16.5% and the EU 15%.