Pakistani PM says his flooded country faces food shortages

Meanwhile, the price of vegetables and other food has started increasing.

Until last week, floodwater was covering around a third of Pakistan, including the country's agriculture belt in eastern Punjab and southern Sundh provinces which are the main food basket. Initially, Pakistan said the floods caused $10 billion in damages, but authorities say the damages are far greater than the initial estimates.

That's forced Pakistan and the United Nations to urge the international community to send more help.

In response, U.N. agencies and various countries, including the United States, have sent more than 60 planeloads of aid. Since last week, Washington has sent three military planes to deliver food.

Three more U.S. military planes carrying aid were to land in Pakistan's worst flood-hit southern Sindh province later Monday, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Washington days ago set up a humanitarian air bridge to flood-ravaged Pakistan to deliver aid through 20 flights, which will arrive in Pakistan before September 16. The U.S. authorities also plan to distribute cash among needy people.

Last week, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during a visit to Pakistan traveled to flood-hit areas, where deluges from floods are still causing damage.

Guterres has called on the world to stop “sleepwalking” through the dangerous environmental crisis. He assured Sharif in a meeting with him that he will do his best to highlight the ordeal of Pakistanis facing floods.

Deluges from the rising Indus river and the Lake Manchar in the Sindh province were still posing threat to Dadu, a district in the south where rescuers using boats were evacuating villagers to safer places Monday. Light rain is expected in flood-hit areas this week, according to the Meteorological Department.

Caption Victims of heavy flooding from monsoon rains receive relief aid provided by the Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek political party, in Quetta, Pakistan, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Since June, heavy rains and flooding have added a new level of grief to cash-strapped Pakistan and highlighted the disproportionate effect of climate change on impoverished populations. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt) Credit: Arshad Butt

Caption In this handout photo released by Pakistan Prime Minister Office, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, center right, and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, left, interact with children at a school set up at a flood relief camp in Jaffarabad, Pakistan, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday toured Pakistan's flood-ravaged Sindh and Baluchistan provinces a day after saying the world is obligated to provide "massive" amounts of relief to the impoverished country. (Pakistan Prime Minister Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Caption Victims of heavy flooding from monsoon rains take refuge as they prepare tea at a temporary tent housing camp organized by the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), in Sukkur, Pakistan, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Months of heavy monsoon rains and flooding have killed over a 1000 people and affected 3.3 million in this South Asian nation while half a million people have become homeless. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) Credit: Fareed Khan

Caption Victims of heavy flooding from monsoon rains take refuge as they drinking tea at a temporary tent housing camp for flood victims organized by the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), in Sukkur, Pakistan, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Months of heavy monsoon rains and flooding have killed over a 1000 people and affected 3.3 million in this South Asian nation while half a million people have become homeless. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) Credit: Fareed Khan

Caption A displaced woman hold her newborn baby as she takes refuge at a temporary tent housing camp for flood victims organized by the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), in Sukkur, Pakistan, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Months of heavy monsoon rains and flooding have killed over a 1000 people and affected 3.3 million in this South Asian nation while half a million people have become homeless. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) Credit: Fareed Khan