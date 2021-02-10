Pakistan suspends winter ascents after 3 climbers go missing

Bad weather has plagued the search. It was halted on Monday as heavy clouds enveloped most of K2. Since then, no helicopter could fly amid diminishing hope for the survival of missing climbers, Haidri said.

He said authorities were meeting Wednesday to decide how to handle the situation amid continuing bad weather. At K2, winds can blow at more than 200 kph (125 mph) and temperatures can drop to minus 60 degrees Celsius (minus 76 Fahrenheit).

In one of the deadliest mountaineering accidents ever, 11 climbers died in a single day trying to scale K2 in 2008. Sadpara’s son Sajid Ali Sadpara, who had began the climb with his father but was forced to abandon the summit attempt after his equipment failed, has said only a miracle could bring the climbers back alive.