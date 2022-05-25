Pakistan sets up roadblocks to thwart ex-premier's rally

Overnight, authorities blocked the main highway into the city with shipping containers filled with earth, while similar obstacles sprung up on other routes into the city. Khan has urged his supporters to remove the containers and circumvent any blockades in order to enter the city. “I will be among you Wednesday afternoon,” he said, to rally in front of Parliament.

Khan has already massed thousands of supporters along with leaders of his Tehreek-e-Insaf party in Peshawar, the capital of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where his party rules. From there, his followers must cross a bridge at the province's border that the government has blocked, before assembling on the outskirts of Islamabad.

The government launched a crackdown on his supporters ahead of the march, arresting hundreds across the country. They have deployed additional police and paramilitary troops on highways and in Islamabad to stop the rally, with tractor trailers parked across both lanes of traffic in several areas.

The measures were announced after a policeman was killed during a raid on the home of a notable Khan supporter in Lahore. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said Khan will be arrested if the rally goes ahead. Riot police are massing near the road blocks.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Supreme Court was about to hear a petition to remove the blockades into Islamabad. Authorities say that if Khan agrees to submit a written assurance that his rally will be peaceful and he will confine himself to a public park, the government would consider lifting its ban.

