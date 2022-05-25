journal-news logo
X

Pakistani police move to stop ex-PM Khan's banned rally

Police officers detain a supporter of Pakistan's key opposition as clashes broke out during a protest march toward Islamabad, in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

caption arrowCaption
Police officers detain a supporter of Pakistan's key opposition as clashes broke out during a protest march toward Islamabad, in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Nation & World
By MUNIR AHMED, Associated Press
Updated 50 minutes ago
Pakistani police have fired tear gas and scuffled with stone-throwing supporters of defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan as they gathered for planned marches toward central Islamabad for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani police have fired tear gas and scuffled with stone-throwing supporters of defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan as they gathered for planned marches Wednesday toward central Islamabad for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections.

The marches have raised fears of major violence between supporters of Khan — now Pakistan’s top opposition leader — and security forces. The government of Khan's successor, Shahbaz Sharif, has banned the rally and warned Khan he could face arrest if he went ahead with the demonstrations.

Earlier in the morning, riot police fired tear gas and pushed back hundreds of demonstrators who hurled stones as they tried to pass a roadblocked bridge near the city of Lahore to board busses bound for the capital, Islamabad.

A dozen demonstrators and several policemen were injured. Altercations between the police and Khan's supporters were also reported elsewhere.

Ahead of Wednesday's marches, authorities used dozens of shipping containers and trucks to block off major roads into Islamabad.

Khan, a former cricket star turned Islamist politician served as prime minister for over three and half years until last month, when he was ousted by a no-confidence vote in Parliament. Since then, he has held rallies with thousands of people across the country.

Khan says his removal from office was the result of a U.S.-organized plot and collusion with Sharif, whose government has vowed a stern response if Khan violates the ban. Washington has also denied any role in Pakistan’s internal politics.

Despite the ban, Khan is insisting his rally will be massive and peaceful — and continue until the government agrees to hold fresh elections this year, not in 2023 as scheduled. Organizers had planned for crowds to travel by car and bus to Islamabad’s city limits, then march on foot.

Khan himself traveled by helicopter to a highway some 100 kilometers (62 miles) northwest of Islamabad, where he condemned the police crackdown and urged supporters to join the rally.

“My message for the nation: Everyone must break out of the grip of fear to achieve freedom,” he wrote on Twitter, before starting out by vehicle from the Swabi interchange. His convoy still faces a series of roadblocks ahead that would require heavy machinery to remove.

Khan has urged his supporters to remove the containers that were filled with earth and circumvent any blockades in order to enter the city. “I will be among you Wednesday afternoon,” he had vowed on Tuesday.

Thousands of Khan's supporters along with leaders of his Tehreek-e-Insaf party had already massed in Peshawar, the capital of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where his party rules. From there, his followers must cross a bridge at the province’s border that the government has blocked, before assembling on the outskirts of Islamabad.

The government launched a crackdown and arrested more than 1,700 Khan supporters, according to Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. He congratulated his countrymen for rejecting the rally by not participating in it and apologized for the inconvenience caused to citizens due to the blockades.

“Imran Khan had claimed that he would gather 2 million people here in Islamabad today, but he is marching toward Islamabad along with only 6,000 or 7,000 demonstrators," he told a news conference Wednesday. “We are fully prepared to handle him."

Authorities have deployed additional police and paramilitary troops on highways and in Islamabad, with also tractor trailers parked across both lanes of traffic in several areas.

The measures were announced after a policeman was killed during a raid on the home of a notable Khan supporter in Lahore.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Supreme Court was hearing a petition Wednesday to remove the blockades into Islamabad. Authorities say that if Khan submits a written assurance that his rally will be peaceful and confined to a public park, the government could consider lifting its ban.

The court was expected to announce an order about Khan's rally later in the day.

caption arrowCaption
A policeman fires tear gas to disperse supporters of Pakistan's key opposition party marching toward Islamabad, in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Credit: K.M. Chaudary

A policeman fires tear gas to disperse supporters of Pakistan's key opposition party marching toward Islamabad, in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Credit: K.M. Chaudary

caption arrowCaption
A policeman fires tear gas to disperse supporters of Pakistan's key opposition party marching toward Islamabad, in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Credit: K.M. Chaudary

Credit: K.M. Chaudary

caption arrowCaption
Shipping containers placed by authorities block a key highway to capital city in an attempt to foil a planned rally, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections.(AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Credit: Anjum Naveed

Shipping containers placed by authorities block a key highway to capital city in an attempt to foil a planned rally, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections.(AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Credit: Anjum Naveed

caption arrowCaption
Shipping containers placed by authorities block a key highway to capital city in an attempt to foil a planned rally, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections.(AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Credit: Anjum Naveed

Credit: Anjum Naveed

caption arrowCaption
Paramilitary soldiers with riot gears arrive to take position at an entry point to capital city in an attempt to foil a planned rally, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections.(AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Credit: Anjum Naveed

Paramilitary soldiers with riot gears arrive to take position at an entry point to capital city in an attempt to foil a planned rally, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections.(AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Credit: Anjum Naveed

caption arrowCaption
Paramilitary soldiers with riot gears arrive to take position at an entry point to capital city in an attempt to foil a planned rally, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections.(AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Credit: Anjum Naveed

Credit: Anjum Naveed

caption arrowCaption
People try to cross through shipping containers placed by authorities in an attempt to foil a planned rally, in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections.(AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Credit: K.M. Chaudary

People try to cross through shipping containers placed by authorities in an attempt to foil a planned rally, in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections.(AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Credit: K.M. Chaudary

caption arrowCaption
People try to cross through shipping containers placed by authorities in an attempt to foil a planned rally, in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections.(AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Credit: K.M. Chaudary

Credit: K.M. Chaudary

caption arrowCaption
Authorities place shipping containers to block a road leading to capital city in an attempt to foil a planned rally, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections.(AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Credit: Anjum Naveed

Authorities place shipping containers to block a road leading to capital city in an attempt to foil a planned rally, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections.(AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Credit: Anjum Naveed

caption arrowCaption
Authorities place shipping containers to block a road leading to capital city in an attempt to foil a planned rally, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections.(AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Credit: Anjum Naveed

Credit: Anjum Naveed

caption arrowCaption
Police officers beat a supporter of Pakistan's key opposition party protester during a march toward Islamabad, in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Credit: K.M. Chaudary

Police officers beat a supporter of Pakistan's key opposition party protester during a march toward Islamabad, in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Credit: K.M. Chaudary

caption arrowCaption
Police officers beat a supporter of Pakistan's key opposition party protester during a march toward Islamabad, in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Credit: K.M. Chaudary

Credit: K.M. Chaudary

caption arrowCaption
Police officers assemble next to shipping containers placed by authorities block a road leading to capital city in an attempt to foil a planned rally, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections.(AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Credit: Anjum Naveed

Police officers assemble next to shipping containers placed by authorities block a road leading to capital city in an attempt to foil a planned rally, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections.(AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Credit: Anjum Naveed

caption arrowCaption
Police officers assemble next to shipping containers placed by authorities block a road leading to capital city in an attempt to foil a planned rally, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections.(AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Credit: Anjum Naveed

Credit: Anjum Naveed

caption arrowCaption
Police officer arrive to take position at an entry point to capital city in an attempt to foil a planned rally, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections.(AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Credit: Anjum Naveed

Police officer arrive to take position at an entry point to capital city in an attempt to foil a planned rally, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections.(AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Credit: Anjum Naveed

caption arrowCaption
Police officer arrive to take position at an entry point to capital city in an attempt to foil a planned rally, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections.(AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Credit: Anjum Naveed

Credit: Anjum Naveed

caption arrowCaption
Shipping containers placed by authorities block a road leading to capital city in an attempt to foil a planned rally, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections.(AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Credit: Anjum Naveed

Shipping containers placed by authorities block a road leading to capital city in an attempt to foil a planned rally, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections.(AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Credit: Anjum Naveed

caption arrowCaption
Shipping containers placed by authorities block a road leading to capital city in an attempt to foil a planned rally, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections.(AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Credit: Anjum Naveed

Credit: Anjum Naveed

caption arrowCaption
Policemen surround a vehicle carrying leaders of Pakistan's key opposition and break its windshield as they try to stop the car, during a protest march toward Islamabad in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Credit: K.M. Chaudary

Policemen surround a vehicle carrying leaders of Pakistan's key opposition and break its windshield as they try to stop the car, during a protest march toward Islamabad in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Credit: K.M. Chaudary

caption arrowCaption
Policemen surround a vehicle carrying leaders of Pakistan's key opposition and break its windshield as they try to stop the car, during a protest march toward Islamabad in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Credit: K.M. Chaudary

Credit: K.M. Chaudary

caption arrowCaption
Police officers detain a supporter of Pakistan's key opposition as clashes broke out during a protest march toward Islamabad, in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Credit: K.M. Chaudary

Police officers detain a supporter of Pakistan's key opposition as clashes broke out during a protest march toward Islamabad, in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Credit: K.M. Chaudary

caption arrowCaption
Police officers detain a supporter of Pakistan's key opposition as clashes broke out during a protest march toward Islamabad, in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Credit: K.M. Chaudary

Credit: K.M. Chaudary

caption arrowCaption
Paramilitary soldiers with riot gears arrive to take position at an entry point to capital city in an attempt to foil a planned rally, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections.(AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Credit: Anjum Naveed

Paramilitary soldiers with riot gears arrive to take position at an entry point to capital city in an attempt to foil a planned rally, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections.(AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Credit: Anjum Naveed

caption arrowCaption
Paramilitary soldiers with riot gears arrive to take position at an entry point to capital city in an attempt to foil a planned rally, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections.(AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Credit: Anjum Naveed

Credit: Anjum Naveed

caption arrowCaption
People walk on a highway, which block with shipping containers placed by authorities in an attempt to foil a planned rally, in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections.(AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Credit: K.M. Chaudary

People walk on a highway, which block with shipping containers placed by authorities in an attempt to foil a planned rally, in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections.(AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Credit: K.M. Chaudary

caption arrowCaption
People walk on a highway, which block with shipping containers placed by authorities in an attempt to foil a planned rally, in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections.(AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Credit: K.M. Chaudary

Credit: K.M. Chaudary

caption arrowCaption
Paramilitary soldiers with riot gears arrive to take position at an entry point to capital city in an attempt to foil a planned rally, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections.(AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Credit: Anjum Naveed

Paramilitary soldiers with riot gears arrive to take position at an entry point to capital city in an attempt to foil a planned rally, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections.(AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Credit: Anjum Naveed

caption arrowCaption
Paramilitary soldiers with riot gears arrive to take position at an entry point to capital city in an attempt to foil a planned rally, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections.(AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Credit: Anjum Naveed

Credit: Anjum Naveed

caption arrowCaption
Shipping containers placed by authorities block a key highway to capital city in an attempt to foil a planned rally, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections.(AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Credit: Anjum Naveed

Shipping containers placed by authorities block a key highway to capital city in an attempt to foil a planned rally, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections.(AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Credit: Anjum Naveed

caption arrowCaption
Shipping containers placed by authorities block a key highway to capital city in an attempt to foil a planned rally, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections.(AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Credit: Anjum Naveed

Credit: Anjum Naveed

caption arrowCaption
Police officers detain a supporter of Pakistan's key opposition as clashes broke out during a protest march toward Islamabad, in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Credit: K.M. Chaudary

Police officers detain a supporter of Pakistan's key opposition as clashes broke out during a protest march toward Islamabad, in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Credit: K.M. Chaudary

caption arrowCaption
Police officers detain a supporter of Pakistan's key opposition as clashes broke out during a protest march toward Islamabad, in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Credit: K.M. Chaudary

Credit: K.M. Chaudary

caption arrowCaption
Police fire tear gas to disperse supporters of Pakistan's key opposition party marching toward Islamabad, in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Credit: K.M. Chaudary

Police fire tear gas to disperse supporters of Pakistan's key opposition party marching toward Islamabad, in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Credit: K.M. Chaudary

caption arrowCaption
Police fire tear gas to disperse supporters of Pakistan's key opposition party marching toward Islamabad, in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Credit: K.M. Chaudary

Credit: K.M. Chaudary

caption arrowCaption
Policemen surround a vehicle carrying leaders of Pakistan's key opposition as they try to stop the car during a protest march toward Islamabad in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Credit: K.M. Chaudary

Policemen surround a vehicle carrying leaders of Pakistan's key opposition as they try to stop the car during a protest march toward Islamabad in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Credit: K.M. Chaudary

caption arrowCaption
Policemen surround a vehicle carrying leaders of Pakistan's key opposition as they try to stop the car during a protest march toward Islamabad in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Credit: K.M. Chaudary

Credit: K.M. Chaudary

caption arrowCaption
A supporter of Pakistan's key opposition party hurls back a tear gas canister toward police during a protest march toward Islamabad in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Credit: K.M. Chaudary

A supporter of Pakistan's key opposition party hurls back a tear gas canister toward police during a protest march toward Islamabad in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Credit: K.M. Chaudary

caption arrowCaption
A supporter of Pakistan's key opposition party hurls back a tear gas canister toward police during a protest march toward Islamabad in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Credit: K.M. Chaudary

Credit: K.M. Chaudary

caption arrowCaption
A supporter of Pakistan's key opposition party hurls back a tear gas shell toward police while they march toward Islamabad, in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Credit: K.M. Chaudary

A supporter of Pakistan's key opposition party hurls back a tear gas shell toward police while they march toward Islamabad, in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Credit: K.M. Chaudary

caption arrowCaption
A supporter of Pakistan's key opposition party hurls back a tear gas shell toward police while they march toward Islamabad, in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Credit: K.M. Chaudary

Credit: K.M. Chaudary

caption arrowCaption
Police fire tear gas to disperse supporters of Pakistan's key opposition party marching toward Islamabad, in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections.(AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Credit: K.M. Chaudary

Police fire tear gas to disperse supporters of Pakistan's key opposition party marching toward Islamabad, in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections.(AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Credit: K.M. Chaudary

caption arrowCaption
Police fire tear gas to disperse supporters of Pakistan's key opposition party marching toward Islamabad, in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Pakistani authorities blocked off all major roads into the capital Islamabad on Wednesday, after a defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would march with demonstrators to the city center for a rally he hopes will bring down the government and force early elections.(AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Credit: K.M. Chaudary

Credit: K.M. Chaudary

In Other News
1
Live updates | 19 kids, 2 adults slain in school shooting
2
Proposed women's hockey league teams with Billie Jean King
3
Ukraine: Russia must withdraw to pre-war positions for talks
4
1.1 million Afghan children could face severe malnutrition
5
Tentative $161.5 million settlement reached in opioid trial
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top