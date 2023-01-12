Pakistan premier says UAE extends $2B loan, offers $1B more

Stung by food and fuel increases caused by Russia's war on Ukraine, Pakistan also has been struggling to cut into its government spending as well as inflation grows. That's worsened the economic crisis gripping a country where authorities have ordered malls to shut earlier to save on energy costs. The International Monetary Fund released a crucial tranche of $1.1 billion to Pakistan in August but talks have stalled since.

Saudi Arabia earlier this week floated investing $10 billion in Pakistan and increasing its deposits in the State Bank of Pakistan to $5 billion there.

On Wednesday, Sharif said several countries and some of the world’s institutions have pledged $9.7 billion to help Pakistan rebuild from the summer’s catastrophic flood that killed 1,739 people. That's far above the pledges — which have gone unfulfilled in other similar international conferences.

The floods destroyed more than 2 million homes and caused more than $30 billion in damage.

