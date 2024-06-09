India defends 119 in low-scoring thriller to beat Pakistan by 6 runs at T20 World Cup, Bumrah 3-14

But Babar Azam-led Pakistan stuttered to 113-7 in 20 overs against India's pace attack, led by Jasprit Bumrah’s match-winning figures of 3-14 in four overs and Hardik Pandya chipping away with 2-24 as India finished strongly.

Pakistan appeared to be cruising at 80-4 in 14 overs but Bumrah then had Pakistan top-scorer Mohammad Rizwan clean bowled for 31 and Iftikhar Ahmed holed out in the deep off the last ball of a terrific spell.

Needing 18 off the final over, Naseem Shah (10 not out) smashed Arshdeep Singh for two boundaries before he left the field with tears in his eyes and was consoled by his batting partner Shaheen Shah Afridi as Pakistan lost its second successive Group A game.

India beat Ireland by eight wickets in its opening game at the same ground.

Earlier, India’s batting lineup crumbled against Shah and Haris Rauf, who both finished with 3-21, while Mohammad Amir, who came out of retirement for the World Cup, grabbed 2-23.

