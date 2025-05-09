Pakistan moves its T20 cricket tournament to Dubai because of concerns over India conflict

Rawalpindi, Multan and Lahore were due to host the remaining games.

“The PCB has always stood by the position that politics and sports need to be kept apart,” PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also interior minister in the Pakistan government, said in a statement.

On Thursday, an Indian drone fell inside the complex of the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium hours before the start of PSL game in which several foreign cricketers from New Zealand, Australia, West Indies, South Africa and England were due to compete.

“The PCB has decided to shift the remaining matches (of PSL) to UAE so that the domestic as well as foreign cricketers, who are our precious guests, can be saved," Naqvi said.

The PSL, in its 10th edition, started in the United Arab Emirates in 2016. UAE hosted the first two editions of the PSL, except for the final in 2017, and also some of the games in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

