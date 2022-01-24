Pakistan launches anti-polio drive as COVID-19 cases rise

Pakistani authorities have stepped up security for polio teams.

In recent years, Pakistani militants have targeted polio teams and police escorting them, claiming falsely that the anti-polio drive is part of a Western conspiracy to sterilize children or collect intelligence. These attacks increased after it was revealed that a fake hepatitis vaccination campaign was used as a ruse by the CIA in the hunt for al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden. Bin Laden was killed by U.S. commandos in 2011 in Pakistan.

Monday’s latest anti-polio push comes amid a steady increase in cases of coronavirus.

In the past 24 hours, Pakistan registered more than 7,000 COVID-19 cases, one of the highest number of daily infections since June 2020.

Caption A health worker administers a polio vaccine to a child at a railway station in Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Pakistani authorities on Monday launched this year's first nationwide anti-polio campaign despite facing a sudden surge of coronavirus cases in an effort aimed eradicating the crippling children's disease. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudhry) Credit: K.M. Chaudary Credit: K.M. Chaudary Caption A health worker administers a polio vaccine to a child at a railway station in Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Pakistani authorities on Monday launched this year's first nationwide anti-polio campaign despite facing a sudden surge of coronavirus cases in an effort aimed eradicating the crippling children's disease. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudhry) Credit: K.M. Chaudary Credit: K.M. Chaudary

Caption A health worker administers a polio vaccine to a child in Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Pakistani authorities on Monday launched this year's first nationwide anti-polio campaign despite facing a sudden surge of coronavirus cases in an effort aimed eradicating the crippling children's disease. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudhry) Credit: K.M. Chaudary Credit: K.M. Chaudary Caption A health worker administers a polio vaccine to a child in Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Pakistani authorities on Monday launched this year's first nationwide anti-polio campaign despite facing a sudden surge of coronavirus cases in an effort aimed eradicating the crippling children's disease. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudhry) Credit: K.M. Chaudary Credit: K.M. Chaudary