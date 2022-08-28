Pakistan flooding deaths pass 1,000 in 'climate catastrophe'

Flooding from the Swat River overnight affected northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where tens of thousands of people — especially in the Charsadda and Nowshehra districts — have been evacuated from their homes to relief camps set up in government buildings. Many have also taken shelter on roadsides, said Kamran Bangash, a spokesperson for the provincial government.

The unprecedented monsoon season has affected all four of the country's provinces. Nearly 300,000 homes have been destroyed, numerous roads rendered impassable and electricity outages have been widespread, affecting millions of people.

Rehman told Turkish news outlet TRT World that by the time the rains recede, "we could well have one fourth or one third of Pakistan under water.”

“This is something that is a global crisis and of course we will need better planning and sustainable development on the ground. ... We’ll need to have climate resilient crops as well as structures,” she said.

The government has deployed soldiers to help civilian authorities in rescue and relief operations across the country.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani army said in a statement it airlifted a 22 tourists trapped in a valley in the country's north to safety.

Associated Press writer Riaz Khan in Peshawar contributed.

Combined Shape Caption Flood affected people seen in a long queue with utensils to get food, distribute by Pakistani Army troops in a flood-hit area in Rajanpur, district of Punjab, Pakistan, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Officials say flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains across much of Pakistan have killed nearly 1,000 people and displaced thousands more since mid-June. (AP Photo/Asim Tanveer) Credit: Asim Tanveer Credit: Asim Tanveer Combined Shape Caption Flood affected people seen in a long queue with utensils to get food, distribute by Pakistani Army troops in a flood-hit area in Rajanpur, district of Punjab, Pakistan, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Officials say flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains across much of Pakistan have killed nearly 1,000 people and displaced thousands more since mid-June. (AP Photo/Asim Tanveer) Credit: Asim Tanveer Credit: Asim Tanveer

