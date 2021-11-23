Pakistan disputes India's claim that pilot downed F-16 jet

Varthaman ejected over Pakistani territory and was captured. In a video message at the time, he said he had been rescued from a group of angry residents by two members of Pakistan's military.

The Indian air force promoted him this year.

In Pakistan, two pilots - Wing Commander Muhammad Nouman Ali, who downed Varthman’s plane, and Squadron Leader Hassan Mahmood Siddiqui - have also been given prestigious military awards, and are regarded as national heroes.

Pakistan and India came close to war in 2019 when Indian aircraft crossed into Pakistan on what India said was a pre-emptive strike against militants blamed for a suicide bombing in Indian-controlled Kashmir that killed 40 Indian troops.

Pakistan retaliated, shooting down the MiG-21 fighter jet and capturing Varthaman.

Since then, many defense analysts, including some in India, have questioned India’s claims about shooting down Pakistan’s fighter. The militaries of the two nations have been on high alert since then.

Pakistan and India have a history of bitter relations.

The two South Asian nuclear rivals have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir, which has been divided between them but claimed by both in its entirety.

Saaliq reported from New Delhi, India.