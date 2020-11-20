Pair sentenced for Nebraska pharmacy fire bomb plot

“This wasn't something he concocted while watching ‘Ozark’ or ‘Breaking Bad,’” prosecutor Raj Parekh said at Burgamy's hearing Friday. “This is something he was planning for months.”

Judge T.S. Ellis III, who sentenced the pair, agreed.

“It was not simply some scheme in their minds," he said. “They took significant, concrete steps to carry out this plan.”

Both men apologized for their actions at Friday's hearings. Wilson offered an apology to Cody Kuszak, the owner of Cody's U-Save.

“I wasn't thinking of anybody but myself,” Wilson said.

Wilson's lawyer, Joe Howard, argued that Burgamy was the driving force behind the plot. He manipulated the online friendship the two had formed playing video games, borrowing nearly $100,000 from Wilson and later cajoling Wilson into sending him drugs. Wilson, suffering from social disorders, was unwilling to say no to a man he considered his only friend, Howard argued.

“He knows what he did was wrong ... but it's mitigation as to why he couldn't say no, why he couldn't get out of it,” Howard said.

While prosecutors agreed Burgamy bore greater responsibility for the plot, Parekh called Wilson a “greedy and crooked pharmacist who wanted to wipe out his competition.”

Prior to the drug and firebombing scheme, Wilson and Burgamy were partners in a skin-care product called Scargenix. In a 10-minute infomercia l hosted by model Kathy Ireland, Wilson hawks a lotion for reducing scarring, featuring testimonials from Burgamy and Burgamy's mother.

Burgamy was arrested in April and charged with drug crimes for operating a site on a part of the internet known as the Darknet, selling hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of illicit prescription drugs.

It was after the arrest that authorities discovered the firebomb plot. Both pleaded guilty a few months later.

Prosecutors had sought a 15-year term for Burgamy and 11 years for Wilson.

It is not completely clear how much money the two made during the eight or nine months their website was operating in 2019 and 2020. Burgamy agreed to forfeit at least $300,000 in proceeds, but prosecutor Parekh said at an earlier hearing that a profit-and-loss statement drawn up by Burgamy showed him grossing nearly $1 million.

This photo provided by Alexandria Sheriff's Office shows Hyrum Wilson. A Nebraska pharmacist has been sentenced to nine years in prison and a Maryland drug dealer to 14 years for a convoluted plot to firebomb a competing pharmacy so they could divert more prescription narcotics to the black market. Wilson and William Burgamy each were sentenced Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, for their respective roles in the conspiracy in federal court in Virginia. (Alexandria Sheriff's Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited