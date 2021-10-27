Painting of Yale namesake and enslaved child back on display

It's also not certain who painted the portrait, although experts at the center believe it was John Verelst, a Dutch artist. Researchers also believe the painting was done at Yale's home in London. It was returned this month to public display at the museum.

For several months, the painting was replaced by a 2016 work of art by Titus Kaphar that included a portrait of just the enslaved boy, without the metal collar, on top of what appears to be a crumpled version of the original painting.

There is no evidence that Elihu Yale owned slaves. His papers, including financial records, have not been found. And it remains unclear if the enslaved child was owned by one of the other men in the painting, who researchers believe include Yale's son-in-laws, Lord James Cavendish and Dudley North.

But experts believe Yale oversaw slave trading and other commerce when he was governor of Fort St. George in India and working for the East India Company. And there are other paintings showing Yale with slaves, including one that was removed in 2007 from the meeting room of Yale University's board of trustees after years of complaints. And his relatives in New Haven, home to Yale University, were slave owners, researchers say.

The college was named for Yale in 1718 after he donated more than 400 books, profits from the sale of goods and a portrait of King George I, according to the university.

The painting is a part of a larger discussion on campus about the university's ties to slavery, which included associations with people who favored slavery and were racist against Black people. In 2017, the school renamed Calhoun College — named after John C. Calhoun, a 19th-century Yale alumnus, U.S. vice president and slavery supporter — as Grace Hopper College, in honor of the pioneering mathematician and Navy rear admiral who earned Yale degrees in the 1930s.

“Slavery is an important part of the institution’s history,” said Edward Rugemer, an associate professor of African American studies and history at Yale. “And that’s a part of the history that the Yale community needs to think about deeply and come to terms with and move forward in terms of what should be done about racial injustice that persists in our society.”

Rugemer said self-portraits that included slaves were popular during Elihu Yale's lifetime. Even George Washington had paintings of himself with slaves.

And although there is no proof Yale owned slaves, “he felt it was important to include a slave child in his self-portrait, because including the slave child in the portrait presented him to the public as a man of empire, as a man of wealth, as a master. From Yale's perspective, the child complements his stature.”