Padres star Machado takes tumble, exits with injured leg

Machado, in the midst of a stellar season, stretched his left leg toward the base trying to beat the throw from pitcher Antonio Senzatela in the first inning. Machado's cleat appeared to slip across the top of the bag and he fell to the ground, his left leg buckling beneath him.

There was no immediate word from the team on Machado's injury. The All-Star third baseman clearly was in pain, grimacing and clasping his hands around his lower left leg.