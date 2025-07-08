Padres slugger Manny Machado gets his 2,000th career hit

The All-Star slugger singled to left field in the first for his 1,999th hit.

Machado became the fifth active player and 297th all-time to reach the milestone. He is the 12th player to have 350 homers and 2,000 hits by his age-32 season.

Machado made his debut with Baltimore in 2012 and got 977 hits with the Orioles before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 18, 2018. He had 73 hits with the Dodgers before signing as a free agent with the Padres on Feb. 21, 2019.

He has 950 hits with San Diego, which ranks fifth on the franchise list. Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn had 3,141 in his 20-season career.

Machado was voted the starting third baseman for the National League All-Star team this year.

