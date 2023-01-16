Padres sign 16-year-old catching prospect Salas for $5.6M

Salas is the consensus top overall prospect in this year’s class. The left-handed hitter is the younger brother of Jose Salas, one of the top prospects in the Miami Marlins system.

The Salas brothers have a long pedigree. Their father, Jose Antonio, played in the Atlanta Braves‘ organization; their uncle, Jose Gregorio, played in the Toronto Blue Jays‘ system; and their grandfather, Jose Gregorio, played in the Houston Astros’ and Kansas City Royals’ systems.