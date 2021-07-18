Padres-Nats game suspended after shooting outside DC stadium

Fans sitting in left field quickly began leaving through the center field gate. A short time later, fans along the first base side began briskly leaving their seats. Some fans crowded into the Padres' dugout on the third base side for safety as sirens could be heard from outside the park.

The Nationals then announced there had been an incident was outside the stadium and posted a message on the scoreboard telling fans to remain inside the stadium.

About 10 minutes later, the team tweeted: “A shooting has been reported outside of the Third Base Gate at Nationals Park. Fans are encouraged to exit the ballpark via the CF and RF gates at this time.”

The Padres led 8-4 when the game was halted. It will be resumed Sunday afternoon, followed by the regularly scheduled game.

The scoreboard displays a message to fans during a stoppage in play due to an incident near the ballpark in the sixth the inning of a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Fans jump into a camera well after hearing gunfire from outside the stadium, during a baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington on Saturday, July 17, 2021. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post via AP) Credit: John McDonnell Credit: John McDonnell

Spectators take cover during a stoppage in play due to an incident near the ballpark during the sixth the inning of a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

San Diego Padres' Wil Myers talks on a cell phone during a stoppage in play due to an incident near the ballpark during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Padres, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Spectators stand in the visiting team dugout during a stoppage in play due to an incident near the ballpark in the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass