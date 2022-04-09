journal-news logo
Padres' Manaea pitching no-hitter through 7 vs. Diamondbacks

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Sean Manaea throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 8, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

By DAVID BRANDT, Associated Press
Updated 26 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP) — San Diego Padres newcomer Sean Manaea is pitching a no-hitter through seven innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Manaea has thrown 88 pitches. The Padres lead 2-0.

Manaea was traded from the Oakland Athletics to the Padres earlier this month. His start Friday night in Arizona is his first for San Diego.

This is the second straight day a Padres starter has dominated against the Diamondbacks' lineup.

Yu Darvish threw six no-hit innings on Thursday on opening night and then was pulled. Padres reliever Tim Hill entered the game in the seventh and gave up a base hit to Pavin Smith.

The Diamondbacks rallied to win Thursday’s game 4-2 when Seth Beer hit a game-winning, three-run homer in the ninth.

Manaea has walked one and struck out seven. The left-hander caught a break in the seventh when Carson Kelly's bouncing grounder down the third-base line went foul by a few inches. Kelly grounded out to shortstop a few pitches later.

Manaea was 11-10 with a 3.91 ERA for the A's last season.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Sean Manaea flips the ball in the air on the mound during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday, April 8, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

