Padres lefty Blake Snell pitching no-hitter against the Colorado Rockies through seven innings

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Padres left-hander Blake Snell has not allowed a hit through seven innings against the Colorado Rockies.

Snell, the big league ERA leader who is making a push for his second Cy Young Award, had thrown 104 pitches Tuesday night, 62 for strikes. He had struck out 10 against the Rockies and walked four, pushing his major league-leading total to 96. His season high is 113 pitches and his career high is 122.

There was no score.

Center fielder Trent Grisham and right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. both made nice running catches in the sixth to keep the no-hitter going, and Grisham made another nice grab in the seventh.

Snell began the game with a 14-9 record in 31 starts this season. He won the AL Cy Young Award with Tampa Bay in 2018. He was traded to San Diego before the 2021 season.

Joe Musgrove threw the Padres’ only no-hitter on April 9, 2021, in his second start with his hometown team.

