Padres beat Dodgers 5-3 for 1st sweep of rivals in 8 seasons

With the score tied at 3, Jake Cronenworth, who homered in the first, started the winning rally with a leadoff double off Blake Treinen (1-3) that went off the glove of leaping right fielder Matt Beaty. Manny Machado singled and Victor Gonzalez came on and allowed Eric Hosmer’s sacrifice bunt. Wil Myers was intentionally walked to load the bases before Gonzalez walked Grisham to bring in Cronenworth. Victor Caratini added a sacrifice fly.

Cronenworth and Machado connected back-to-back with two outs in the first against Bauer, who won the 2020 NL Cy Young Award while with Cincinnati. Caratini gave the Padres a 3-2 lead with a leadoff homer in the seventh.

The Dodgers tied it in the eighth when Max Muncy doubled and scored on Justin Turner's opposite-field single to right.

Bauer allowed thee runs and five hits in six-plus innings, struck out 10 and walked four.

After allowing the consecutive homers in the first, Bauer settled down and retired nine of the next 10 batters before getting into and out of a jam in the fourth. After Bauer struck out Machado and Eric Hosmer, he walked Myers and allowed a ground-rule double to Grisham. Caratini was intentionally walked to get to starter Joe Musgrove, who struck out looking.

Musgrove retired nine of the first 10 Dodgers batters before Los Angeles broke through in the fourth. Muncy hit a leadoff double, Cody Bellinger, activated earlier in the day, walked with one out and Smith hit an RBI single. First baseman Hosmer went for a reverse double play on Beaty's grounder and forced Smith at second but shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr.'s return throw skipped past Musgrove for an error and Bellinger scored.

Musgrove, who threw the Padres' first no-hitter on April 9, allowed two runs, one earned, on two hits in six innings. He struck out five and walked two.

Tim Hill (4-3) got the win.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: Activated Bellinger from the 10-day injured list after he missed seven games with tightness in his left hamstring. To make room, INF Andy Burns was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: RHP Walker Buehler (7-0, 2.48 ERA) is scheduled to start Thursday night in the opener of a home four-game series against the Chicago Cubs, who will counter with RHP Zach Davies (4-4, 4.66.

Padres: RHP Chris Paddack (4-5, 4.10) is scheduled to start Friday night in the opener of a three-game home series against the last-place Arizona Diamondbacks, who will counter with RHP Corbin Martin (0-2, 8.62).

San Diego Padres' Manny Machado (13), right, celebrates with Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Credit: Denis Poroy Credit: Denis Poroy

San Diego Padres' Manny Machado (13), right, is congratulated by Eric Hosmer (30) after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Credit: Denis Poroy Credit: Denis Poroy

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) steals second base ahead of the tag of Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux (9) during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Credit: Denis Poroy Credit: Denis Poroy

Los Angeles Dodgers' Will Smith (16) hits an RBI single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Credit: Denis Poroy Credit: Denis Poroy

Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner (10) hits an RBI single during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Credit: Denis Poroy Credit: Denis Poroy