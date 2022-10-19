Padres' bats go silent against Phillies in NLCS opener

Against the hot-hitting Phillies, the Padres’ lone hit was a single by Wil Myers in the fifth.

The yellow towel-waving crowd of 44,826 did its part, exhorting the Padres with supportive chants throughout. The Rally Goose showed up, too, appearing on the giant video board in the eighth. But the big bird laid an egg.

The Padres adopted the goose as a good-luck charm after a real one landed in the Dodger Stadium outfield during their upset of Los Angeles.

With the shrieking crowd on its feet in the ninth, Profar drew a one-out walk. That brought Soto to the plate. He grounded into a fielder's choice to third, but Alec Bohm botched the throw to second for an error.

Machado came up as the potential go-ahead run but flied out to right. Josh Bell swung over a cutter for a game-ending strikeout.

When the Padres weren't striking out 11 times, they flied out or popped up or lined balls into the gloves of Philadelphia's defense.

San Diego had just two baserunners until the ninth. Soto drew a one-out walk in the first, but Machado flied out to left and Bell struck out.

