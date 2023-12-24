Padres and Japanese reliever Yuki Matsui agree to 5-year contract

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Japanese reliever Yuki Matsui agreed Saturday to a five-year contract with the San Diego Padres. At 5-foot-8, he becomes one of the shortest pitchers in the major leagues.

The 28-year-old left-hander was a five-time All-Star in Japan for the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles, leading the Pacific League in saves in 2019, 2022 and this year. He had a career-best 39 saves with a 1.57 ERA and 2-3 record this season, striking out 72 and walking 13 in 57 1/3 innings.