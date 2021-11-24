Packers' Rodgers says he's been playing with fractured toe

“I’ll definitely look at all options over the bye and decide what would be best to make sure that I get to the finish line,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers said after a 34-31 loss Sunday at Minnesota that the toe injury was "very, very painful" and "a little worse than turf toe", but didn't go into specifics.

He offered more details Wednesday to dispute a report that he had “COVID toe,” a name that’s been given to a condition causing lesions among some people who test positive for COVID-19.

When he was asked about it Wednesday, Rodgers revealed his bare left foot during his Zoom session with reporters.

“Oh, there’s no lesions whatsoever,” Rodgers said. “Oh, what a surprise. No, that’s actually called disinformation, when you perpetuate false information about an individual.”

The injury will continue to limit Rodgers’ practice time.

Rodgers practiced only on Friday last week, yet he still went 23 of 33 for 385 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions against the Vikings.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Rodgers will have a similar practice schedule this week. He wasn’t practicing during the portions of Wednesday’s practice that were open to reporters.

“Certainly we’ll handle it day by day, but a lot of it’s just going to be on how he’s feeling,” LaFleur said.

NOTE: The Packers signed OL Jon Dietzen to the practice squad and placed OLB Jonathan Garvin on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Caption Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) stands on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) Credit: Jim Mone Credit: Jim Mone

Caption Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes as he is hit by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn

Caption Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts to a call in front of Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn