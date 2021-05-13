Packers add QB depth with Bortles as Rodgers saga continues

How long Rodgers will remain with the Packers remains unclear.

After ESPN reported just before the draft that Rodgers doesn't want to return to Green Bay, Packers CEO Mark Murphy posted a column on the team's website in which he said "this is an issue that we've been working on for several months." Murphy acknowledged that he, Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur had met with Rodgers "on a number of occasions" during the offseason.

Gutekunst has said the Packers have no plans to trade Rodgers, who has three years remaining on his contract. Murphy has indicated the Packers want to keep Rodgers in Green Bay in 2021 and beyond.

Bortles spent portions of the 2020 season with the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams but didn’t appear in a game for either team. He played three games in a reserve role for the Rams in 2019.

He has completed 59.3% of his pass attempts for 17,649 yards with 103 touchdowns and 75 interceptions.

Bortles ranks second in Jaguars history in yards passing, touchdown passes, pass attempts (2,632) and completions (1,561). The Jaguars benched Bortles and fired Hackett late in the 2018 season after the Jaguars suffered a seventh straight loss while staggering to a 5-11 finish one year after reaching the AFC championship game.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL