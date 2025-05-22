Pacers tie it on Halburton's jumper at buzzer, then beat Knicks 138-135 in OT of East finals Game 1

Tyrese Haliburton tied the game with a long jumper that bounced high off the back of the rim and in as time expired in regulation, then the Indiana Pacers went on to finish off their stunning rally by beating the New York Knicks 138-135 on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals