Pacers tie it on Halburton's jumper at buzzer, then beat Knicks 138-135 in OT of East finals Game 1

Tyrese Haliburton tied the game with a long jumper that bounced high off the back of the rim and in as time expired in regulation, then the Indiana Pacers went on to finish off their stunning rally by beating the New York Knicks 138-135 on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) is mobbed by teammates as he makes a choking motion after hitting a shot against the New York Knicks at the end of regulation to tie Game 1 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference final, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) is mobbed by teammates as he makes a choking motion after hitting a shot against the New York Knicks at the end of regulation to tie Game 1 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference final, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Nation & World
By BRIAN MAHONEY – Associated Press
3 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton tied the game with a long jumper that bounced high off the back of the rim and in as time expired in regulation, then the Indiana Pacers went on to finish off their stunning rally by beating the New York Knicks 138-135 on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

The Knicks led by 14 points with under 3 minutes remaining in regulation, but Aaron Nesmith brought the Pacers back with a flurry of late 3-pointers.

Haliburton then hoped he had won it with another. With the Pacers down two and time running down, he started to lose control of his dribble, regained it and dribbled back out toward the 3-point line. He fired up his jumper and when it finally fell in, he raced toward the sideline and made a choke signal to the crowd, like Pacers Hall of Famer Reggie Miller did to Spike Lee while leading a Pacers comeback in a playoff game in 1994.

Replay confirmed that Haliburton's toe was on the line and it was a 2-pointer that tied it at 125. Andrew Nembhard eventually made the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds remaining in OT.

Game 2 is Friday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) is fouled while shooting by Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the second quarter of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference final, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) dunks the ball against New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) in overtime of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference final, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) misses a dunk against the New York Knicks during the second quarter of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference final, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts during the third quarter of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference final against the Indiana Pacers, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Asian shares slip as worries about U.S. debt send Wall St tumbling
2
Stars score 3 PP goals in 5 1/2 minutes early in 3rd, rally to beat...
3
Northwestern stuns Stanford to capture first NCAA title in women's golf
4
New North Korea warship is damaged at its launch ceremony attended by...
5
New Orleans Archdiocese agrees to pay nearly $180M to victims of clergy...