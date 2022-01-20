Pacers roll past Lakers in 4th quarter for skid-stopping win

“We have high expectations,” Vogel said. “This fan base really cares. It’s a big market. I wouldn’t want it any other way, to be honest with you. I want people to care.”

Indiana trailed for most of the first three quarters before jumping ahead early in the fourth with 10 consecutive points, including eight from LeVert. The Pacers held strong down the stretch with more big baskets by LeVert, while the Lakers struggled to score with whatever lineup Vogel used.

The Lakers held a 15-point lead in the first half, but Indiana erased it with several minutes left in the third quarter, taking its first lead in two games at Crypto.com Arena. The Pacers never led while giving up 139 points to the Clippers on Monday.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Brogdon played through a sore right Achilles tendon that kept him out for the last two games. ... Jeremy Lamb scored five points while playing on a sore left knee. ... T.J. McConnell went into the NBA's health and safety protocols. He hasn't played since Dec. 1 after having surgery on his right wrist.

Lakers: Anthony Davis missed his 15th straight game since Dec. 17 with a sprained left knee, but he was on the court during his team's morning shootaround. Los Angeles is deliberately bringing back its star big man from his latest major injury. ... Carmelo Anthony scored 14 points in his return from a three-game absence with lower back tightness.

UP NEXT

Pacers: At Golden State on Thursday.

Lakers: At Orlando on Friday to open a six-game East Coast road trip.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) is helped off the floor by guard Russell Westbrook, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Indiana Pacers forward Torrey Craig (13) reacts to a foul call during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) shoots during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)