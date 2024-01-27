Pacers rally to spoil Devin Booker's 62-point night, beating Suns 133-131

By MICHAEL MAROT – Associated Press
38 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Obi Toppin broke a tie on a putback with 3.4 seconds left and the Indiana Pacers spoiled Devin Booker's 62-point night, overcoming a 17-point deficit to beat the Phoenix Suns 133-131 on Friday.

Booker broke his own Phoenix record for points in a quarter with 29 in the first. He had a chance to win it at the buzzer, but he slipped on the inbounds pass and wasn't close with a contested 3-pointer. The Suns had won seven straight.

Booker had 50 or more points for the second time this season and seventh time in his career. He had a career-high 70 at Boston in March 2017. On Jan. 19, he had 52 at New Orleans.

Pascal Siakam scored 31 points to help Indiana win its second straight — both without All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton. Toppin had 23 points and 11 rebounds.

The Suns extended the franchise record for consecutive games with 40-point scorers to five. Kevin Durant had 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists. They had won five straight games in the series.

With Booker heating up, it looked as if Suns would run away. But the NBA's highest-scoring team fought cut the 54-37 second-quarter deficit to 80-70 at halftime and methodically charged back repeatedly in the second half.

They finally cut the deficit to 129-127 when Andrew Nembhard scored on a short step-back jumper with 1:59 to go. Nembhard tied it with baskets on the next two possessions. Nembhard had 22 points and six assists.

Durant then missed a 3 and after the Pacers missed two shots, Toppin grabbed the rebound and made a layup.

Suns guard Bradley Beal left in the third quarter after drawing an offensive foul on Pacers center Myles Turner. Beal took a a shot to the nose and was helped immediately to the locker room. He returned early in the fourth quarter, with cotton stuffed up his nostrils.

UP NEXT

Suns: At Orlando on Sunday night.

Pacers: Host Memphis on Sunday.

