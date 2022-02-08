Pacers put together new look in 6-player deal with Kings

Indiana appears to be regrouping after a roster severely depleted by injuries and COVID-19 issues have left the Pacers near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. The moves also could help the Pacers become a bigger player in free agency next summer.

Haliburton is averaging 14.3 points, 7.4 assists and is tied for sixth in the league with 1.7 steals. He's also 11th in assists. Hield is third in the NBA in 3-pointers this season and Thompson should fill a need inside with the Pacers scrambling with post play because of injuries.

The Kings, meanwhile, are getting Sabonis — who has become a double-double machine over the past couple of seasons — and two more scorers in Holiday and Lamb. Holiday is averaging 11.0 points while Lamb averages 7.1 while coming off the bench this season. Lamb also has an expiring contract.

Caption Indiana Pacers' Domantas Sabonis (11) shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen (31) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb 6, 2022, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers defeated the Pacers 98-85. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Caption Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton, front left, is guarded by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ty Jerome (16) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. The Kings won 113-103. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)