Pacers' Haliburton plays through lower leg injury in Game 5 loss to Thunder in NBA Finals

To his credit, Haliburton gutted his way through 34 minutes — largely playing the role of a facilitating decoy in the second half, hardly ever looking to shoot. He finished with four points, all from the foul line, and the Pacers lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder 120-109 on Monday night to fall behind 3-2 in the series.

“If I can walk, then I want to play,” Haliburton said.

Haliburton was scoreless at halftime for the first time in 36 career playoff games. He scored his first points on a pair of free throws with 7:07 left in the third quarter.

And now, the challenge of winning an NBA title gets even tougher for the Pacers. They’re down, and their quarterback is ailing.

“We were concerned at halftime, and he insisted on playing,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. “I thought he made a lot of really good things happen in the second half. But he’s not 100%. There’s a lot of guys in the series that aren’t.”

For the first time in these playoffs, the Pacers are trailing in a series. It didn’t happen against Milwaukee in Round 1, against Cleveland in Round 2 or against New York in the Eastern Conference finals.

But Oklahoma City’s win in Game 5 marked the first time Indiana — which had won 10 consecutive games immediately following a loss coming into Monday — has dropped two straight games since mid-March.

It also makes the math very simple now: The Pacers must win Thursday at home to force a Game 7, then must win in Oklahoma City on Sunday night if they are going to capture an NBA title for the first time.

Carlisle said the Pacers would see how Haliburton feels over the next couple days, but there doesn't seem to be much of a decision about his availability for Thursday night.

“It’s the finals, man," Haliburton said. "I’ve worked my whole life to be here, and I want to be able to compete, help my teammates any way I can. ... It's not really a thought of mine to not play here.”

Haliburton played 10:04 of the first quarter Monday, then left for the locker room area and emerged with a wrap on his lower leg. Haliburton checked back into the game with 8:27 left in the first half.

The injury — whatever it is — has been an issue for much of the series. Haliburton was clearly limping after Game 2, then said before Game 3 that there wasn't much to discuss, calling it “just a lower leg thing.”

Haliburton had seven rebounds and six assists Monday — but missed all six of his shots.

“He’s a fighter,” Pacers forward Pascal Siakam said. “He’s been our rock all year. He’s a big reason why we’re here. I don’t know exactly what’s wrong, but I know he’s fighting and he’s going to give us everything he’s got.”

