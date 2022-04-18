Pa. Senate candidate McCormick earned $22M as hedge fund CEO

McCormick listed more than 160 assets with value, including stocks, mutual funds, corporate and government bonds and real estate, on a disclosure that he filed after business hours on Friday of the Easter holiday weekend.

He owns homes in Dallas and New York City worth a combined $10 million to $50 million. Together, those properties generated rental income of $200,000 to $2 million, according to the disclosure, which requires candidates to provide a range and not an exact value. McCormick also has a ranch in Colorado and his family's farm outside Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania. He listed a principal residence in Pittsburgh, pegging its value at $1 million to $5 million.

McCormick has touted his Pennsylvania roots, calling himself “Pennsylvanian true” as he describes growing up on his family’s Christmas tree farm. McCormick has also continued to hitch himself to Donald Trump even after the former president recently endorsed Oz, who quit his eponymous TV show to run for Senate.

McCormick owns dozens of corporate bonds, from Delta Airlines to General Electric to UPS, the disclosure said.

In addition to taking home $22.5 million in salary from Bridgewater, McCormick also reported owning company stock valued at more than $50 million. He also got $2.2 million from the sale of options in Bechtel, an engineering and construction firm on whose board he sits.

Liabilities include two 30-year mortgages, each listed between $5 million and $25 million, as well as a line of credit pegged at $5 million to $25 million. He also listed $4.75 million to $18 million in capital commitments to various investment funds.

Earliest this month, Oz reported assets of between $104 million and $422 million. He has said he put $10 million into his campaign in Pennsylvania. Another wealthy candidate from out of state, Carla Sands, filed a public disclosure of assets last year, valuing more than 50 accounts or properties at between $35 million and $152 million.