journal-news logo
X

Ozy CEO Carlos Watson says company will not shut down

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
40 minutes ago
The CEO of Ozy Media on Monday called the company’s announcement last week that it was shutting down “premature” and that after meeting with advertisers and other partners that it would continue to operate

NEW YORK (AP) —

The CEO of Ozy Media on Monday called the company's announcement last week that it was shutting down “premature” and that after meeting with advertisers and other partners that it would continue to operate.

“We have something special here,” Carlos Watson told CNBC on Monday morning.

The board of directors of Ozy emailed a statement Friday saying the company was ceasing operations less than a week after a New York Times column raised questions about the media organization’s claims of millions of viewers and readers, while also pointing out a potential case of securities fraud.

The story triggered canceled shows, an internal investigation, investor concern and high-level departures at the company.

In Other News
1
UN: Libya’s roundup tops 5,000 migrants as concerns grow
2
Amid global energy crunch, OPEC+ weighs how much oil to pump
3
Activists call for EU ban on fossil fuel advertising
4
Swedish artist threatened for Muhammad sketch dies in crash
5
Pope, faith leaders sign joint climate appeal before summit
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top