Ozuna, Riley spur 4-run rally in 8th, Braves top Padres

Padres starter Sean Manaea struck out 12 in seven innings. Every Atlanta batter except for Albies whiffed against Manaea.

Braves starter Charlie Morton gave up one run and two hits in six innings and struck out nine. He was in command early, retiring nine of the first 10 batters with six strikeouts.

Wil Myers walked with one out in the Padres fifth and scored on Grisham's double, trimming the lead to 2-1.

Olson’s fourth homer made it 1-0 in the first as the Braves slugger faced Manaea, his former Oakland teammate, for the first time. The ball sailed 399 feet into Atlanta bullpen in right-center.

Atlanta took a 2-0 lead in the third when William Contreras walked, advanced on Travis Demeritte’s single and scored on Albies’ opposite-field double down the line in right.

The defending World Series champion Braves have won four of six to improve to 16-18.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves RF Ronald Acuña Jr. missed his third straight game with a sore groin. Manager Brian Snitker said Acuña was expected to play, but he reported feeling uncomfortable when he arrived at the ballpark. The Braves had him undergo an MRI, the results of which weren’t expected until Saturday night. Snitker said Acuña’s reconstructed right knee is not an issue. ... Snitker gave CF Adam Duvall the day off and started Guillermo Heredia in his place. Duvall is hitting .134 with the bases empty.

NICE GLOVE

Demeritte, filling in for Acuña in right field, raced forward for a sliding catch to nab Ha-Seong Kim’s liner with a runner on first and one out in the fifth.

UP NEXT

RHP Joe Musgrove (4-0, 2.08 ERA) will make his seventh start for the Padres as the teams play the rubber game of the three-game series in an 11:35 a.m. start Sunday. Musgrove is 3-1 with a 4.50 ERA in seven career starts against Atlanta. RHP Kyle Wright (3-2, 3.03 ERA) will make his seventh start for Atlanta. Wright will face San Diego for the second time and is 0-0 with a 3.60 ERA against the Padres.

Caption San Diego Padres starting pitcher Sean Manaea delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson

Caption Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson

Caption San Diego Padres starting pitcher Sean Manaea delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson

Caption Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson, right, hits a home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson

Caption San Diego Padres starting pitcher Sean Manaea (55) pours water over his head in the dugout in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson

Caption San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) adjusts his sunglasses in the dugout before a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson