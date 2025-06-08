Ronaldo scores to take Nations League final to extra time with Portugal and Spain level at 2-2

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored to send the Nations League final into extra time with Portugal and Spain level at 2-2
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, left, embraces to Portugal coach Roberto Martinez during the Nations League final soccer match between Portugal and Spain at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Sunday, June 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By CIARÁN FAHEY – Associated Press
Updated 33 minutes ago
MUNICH (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo scored to send the Nations League final into extra time on Sunday with Portugal and Spain level at 2-2.

Ronaldo equalized in the 61st minute with his record-extending 138th goal for Portugal after Mikel Oyarzabal had given Spain a 2-1 halftime lead.

Oyarzabal squeezed the ball past Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa in the 45th after Pedri played him in.

Martin Zubimendi had broken the deadlock in the 21st minute with a tap in when Portugal’s defense failed to deal with Lamine Yamal’s cross, then Nuno Mendes leveled five minutes later when he drilled a low shot inside the far post.

The 40-year-old Ronaldo went off to a standing ovation and a hug from coach Roberto Martínez in the 88th.

There will be penalties if neither team can win the match in extra time.

Earlier, Kylian Mbappé led France to third place with a 2-0 win over host nation Germany in Stuttgart.

The Real Madrid star scored one goal and set up the other for Michael Olise as France recovered from a lethargic first half.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Portugal during the Nations League final soccer match between Portugal and Spain at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Sunday, June 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Credit: AP

