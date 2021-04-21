Oxygen supply disruption kills 22 COVID-19 patients in India

Five of the 140 COVID-19 patients were shifted to another hospital, he said.

The state government ordered an investigation of the leak, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

India has reported a new record 295,041 coronavirus cases, as the daily death toll crossed 2,000 for the first time.

Even with hospitals struggling, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday advised state governments against imposing a harsh lockdown in favor of micro-containment zones as he sought to avoid another economic slump.

The surge in India has exacerbated the slowdown in global vaccination campaigns. India is a major vaccine producer but was forced it to delay deliveries of shots to focus on its domestic demand. So far, India has administered over 130 million doses of vaccines in a nation of nearly 1.4 billion since mid-January.

Overall, India has reported more than 15.6 million confirmed cases, the second highest behind the United States. The number of deaths stood at 182,553.

Hospital staff fix the leakage in their oxygen plant in Nashik, in the Indian state of Maharashtra, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. A local administrator in western India says 22 patients have died in a hospital when their oxygen supply was interrupted by a leakage in a supply tank. The official says the oxygen supply has since been resumed to other patients. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Hospital staff checks oxygen cylinders after a leakage in a oxygen plant in Nashik, in the Indian state of Maharashtra, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. A local administrator in western India says 22 patients have died in a hospital when their oxygen supply was interrupted by a leakage in a supply tank. The official says the oxygen supply has since been resumed to other patients. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Hospital staff fix a leakage in their oxygen plant in Nashik, in the Indian state of Maharashtra, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. A local administrator in western India says 22 patients have died in a hospital when their oxygen supply was interrupted by a leakage in a supply tank. The official says the oxygen supply has since been resumed to other patients. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited