Oxygen-starved city in Brazil’s Amazon starts immunization

The state government on Tuesday started distributing the doses to municipalities. The priority in the first vaccination phase will be health workers, elderly people above 80 years old, and Indigenous people in about 265 villages.

Amazonas has recorded at least 232,000 cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic, according to official figures. The state is in the midst of a devastating resurgence of infections and a lack of oxygen supplies.

Hospitals in Manaus have admitted few new COVID-19 patients, causing many to suffer from the disease at home and some to die. And many doctors in Manaus have had to choose which COVID-19 patients can breathe while desperate family members searched for oxygen tanks for their loved ones.

The city is receiving an average of four Brazilian air force flights per day to bolster oxygen stocks, along with one shipment per day from the city of Belem near the mouth of the Amazon river, according to officials.

———- Videojournalist Fernando Crispim contributed to this report from Manaus.

Family members of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 line up with empty oxygen tanks in an attempt to refill them, outside the Nitron da Amazonia company, in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Doctors in the Amazon rainforest’s biggest city are having to choose which COVID-19 patients can breathe amid dwindling oxygen stocks and an effort to airlift some of the infected to other states. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros) Credit: Edmar Barros Credit: Edmar Barros

A health worker stands in front of an empty oxygen tank station, the only station at Joventina Dias Hospital, a small clinic in Manaus, Brazil, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Hospital staff and relatives of COVID-19 patients rushed to provide facilities with oxygen tanks just flown into the city as doctors chose which patients would breathe amid dwindling stocks and an effort to airlift some of them to other states. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros) Credit: Edmar Barros Credit: Edmar Barros

Health workers remove the body of a COVID-19 victim from a container, being used as a makeshift morgue, to turn over to a family outside the Joao Lucio public Hospital in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros) Credit: Edmar Barros Credit: Edmar Barros

A health worker checks the temperature of the locals as she tests for COVID-19 at the Indigenous Park, a tribal community in the outskirts of Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Medical teams are scrambling to assist indigenous people living in outlying areas of Manaus, where medical care is scarce after authorities issued a "State of Emergency" due to rising numbers of infection numbers in Amazonas State. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros) Credit: Edmar Barros Credit: Edmar Barros