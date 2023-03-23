Oxford school shooter's parents can face manslaughter trial

Crumbley, 16, has pleaded guilty to terrorism and murder and could be sentenced to life in prison without parole. He was 15 at the time of the November 2021 shooting.

Attorneys for the parents insist that what would happen that day was not foreseeable. They acknowledge that bad decisions were made but not ones that should rise to involuntary manslaughter charges.

Judge Michael Riordan said parents shouldn't be hauled to court for "subpar, odd or eccentric" care of their kids. But the evidence against the Crumbleys, he added, is much more serious.

“The morning of the shooting, EC drew a picture of a body that appeared to have two bullet holes in the torso, apparently with blood streaming out of them, which was near another drawing of a handgun that resembled the gun his parents ... had very recently gifted to him,” Riordan said.

It was “visual evidence” that Ethan was contemplating gunshot wounds on someone, the judge said.

The Crumbleys were summoned to school for a meeting about the drawing, but didn't take Ethan home.

The parents' lawyers declined to comment Thursday, citing a gag order. They'll likely ask the Michigan Supreme Court to review the case, particularly because that court had ordered the appeals court to hear arguments.

