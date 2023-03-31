Owners of big cat refuge from 'Tiger King' selling property

Howard Baskin wrote in a post on Big Cat Rescue's website that he and his wife, Carole Baskin, had entered into an agreement with Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge to move most of their big cats to the accredited sanctuary in Arkansas.

""We have always said that our goal was to 'put ourselves out of business,' meaning that there would be no big cats in need of rescue and no need for the sanctuary to exist," Howard Baskin wrote earlier this week in the post.