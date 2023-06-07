Owner of funeral homes accused of spraying insecticide at cops, assaulting media at Jan. 6 riot

Authorities say video also shows Moloney participating in an attack on a AP photographer, who was documenting the violence at the Capitol. Moloney grabbed the AP photographer's camera and pulled, causing the photographer to stumble down the stairs, the agent wrote. Moloney was then seen “punching and shoving” the photographer before other rioters pushed the photographer over a wall, the agent wrote.

Authorities say Moloney also grabbed another media member's camera, causing that journalist to stumble down the stairs.

More than 1,000 people have been charged with federal crimes in the riot that halted the certification of President Joe Biden's victory, and authorities continue to regularly make arrests more than two years later. Authorities are still working to identity a slew of rioters seen on camera storming the Capitol or engaging in violence.

Nearly 600 of them have pleaded guilty to riot-related charges, while more than 100 others have been convicted by judges or juries. More than 500 have been sentenced, with over half getting terms of imprisonment ranging from seven days to 18 years.

Richer reported from Boston. AP reporter Michael Kunzelman contributed.