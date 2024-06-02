Overnight shooting in Ohio street kills 1, wounds 2 dozen others, some critically, police say

Capt. Michael Miller, an Akron police public information officer, said Sunday morning that there were 25 total victims with one deceased. Some of the victims were in critical condition while others had injuries that were not life-threatening, he said.

No arrests were immediately reported. Police said the investigation is in its preliminary stages and asked anyone with information to call detectives.

WEWS-TV reported that a street party was happening in the area before the gunfire broke out, and an unnamed witness at the scene told the station that hundreds of people were enjoying themselves with everyone in white T-shirts and “women on top of vehicles dancing.”

The station reported that officers found dozens of bullet casings and one gun.

