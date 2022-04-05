Overall crime down in Germany, but child porn, cybercrime up

One of the reasons for the increase in reports on child porn distribution is Germany's cooperation with the United States' National Center of Missing and Exploited Children, which has been informing authorities about offenses in Germany.

As in past years, the number of cybercrimes has continued to grow. In 2021, 146,363 cases were recorded, an increase of 12.1% compared to the year before.

“The number of cybercrime cases has roughly doubled since 2015,” said Holger Muench, the head of the country’s Federal Criminal Police Office. "In order to keep pace, we need to quickly drive the digital transformation in policing.”

Overall, Germany has seen a decline of crime since 2017. In 2021, 5,047,860 criminal offenses were recorded, a decrease of 4.9% compared to the previous year.

A total of 1,892,003 suspects were identified, three quarters of them male.

In violent crime, the number of cases fell 6.8% to 164,646.