Over 65 shots fired on busy Philadelphia street; 6 wounded

“The fact that we found over 65 spent shell casings — that’s a whole lot of shots fired — so it’s hard to even say who is the intended target and who is struck by stray gunfire," Small said.

A Philadelphia city website tracking shooting victims and homicides showed that as of Tuesday, there were 1,827 nonfatal shooting victims in 2021, an increase of more than 600 from pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

Philadelphia police showed 559 homicides going into the last day of 2021, the most recorded since the city began tracking in 1960.

Caption A Philadelphia police vehicle is seen parked next to chalk marks that identified spent bullet casings on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Philadelphia. Two gunmen fired more than 65 rounds on a Philadelphia street last night, sending nighttime pedestrians on a busy block teeming with markets and restaurants scrambling for cover and injuring six people, at least one of them critically, police said Friday. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

