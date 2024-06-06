Over 1.2 million rechargeable lights are under recall for fire hazards, following one reported death

To date, the CPSC notes that there's been one report of a consumer who died and another who was treated for smoke inhalation when the light caused a fire in their home last year. Good Earth Lighting is aware of nine additional reports of these products overheating, the CPSC added, six of which resulted in fires and property damage.

In a statement, Good Earth Lighting said it decided to conduct a voluntary recall “after investigating the circumstances" of the reported incidents — and removed the lights involved from sale to the public in January, “out of an abundance of caution.”

The lithium-ion battery-powered lights are intended be alternatives to permanent fixtures in places where wiring may be difficult, such as closets, staircases and cupboards. The products impacted by the recall can be identified by their model numbers: RE1122, RE1145, RE1362 and RE1250.

According to the CPSC, some 1.2 million of these lights were sold at hardware and home improvement stores — including Lowe's, Ace Hardware and Meijer — as well as online at Amazon, GoodEarthLighting.com and more between October 2017 and January 2024 in the U.S. An additional 37,800 were sold in Canada.

Both regulators and Good Earth Lighting urge those in possession of these recalled products to stop using them immediately.

Good Earth Lighting is offering free light replacement bars to impacted consumers. You can learn more about registering — including instructions on how to safely dispose of the recalled lights — by contacting the company or visiting its website.

The Mount Prospect, Illinois-based company added it “will continue to hold ourselves to the highest quality and safety standards so that consumers feel safe and confident in their decision to purchase our highly energy-efficient and eco-friendly lighting products.”