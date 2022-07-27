Over 1,000 Lufthansa flights canceled as staff strikes

The walkout comes at a time when airports in Germany and across Europe already are seeing disruption and long lines for security checks because of staff shortages and soaring travel demand.

As inflation soars, strikes for higher pay by airport crews in France and Scandinavian Airlines pilots in Sweden, Norway and Denmark have deepened the chaos for travelers who have faced last-minute cancellations, lengthy delays, lost luggage or long waits for bags in airports across Europe.

Travel is booming this summer after two years of COVID-19 restrictions, swamping airlines and airports that don't have enough workers after pandemic-era layoffs. Airports like London's Heathrow and Amsterdam's Schiphol have limited daily flights or passenger numbers.

The Lufthansa strike started early Wednesday at 3:45 a.m. local time and is set to end early Thursday. Such “warning strikes” are a common tactic in German labor negotiations and typically last from several hours to a day or two.

Ver.di is calling for a 9.5% pay increase this year and says an offer by Lufthansa earlier this month, which would involve a deal for an 18-month period, falls far short of its demands.

Lufthansa’s chief personnel officer, Michael Niggemann, argued that “this so-called warning strike in the middle of the peak summer travel season is simply no longer proportionate.”

Combined Shape Caption Passengers walk through a tunnel at the international airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Lufthansa went for a 24-hours-strike on Wednesday, most of the Lufthansa flights had to be cancelled. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst

Combined Shape Caption Cancelled flights are displayed on the flight board at the international airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Lufthansa went for a 24-hours-strike on Wednesday, most of the Lufthansa flights had to be cancelled. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst