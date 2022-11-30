Ovechkin tops Gretzky for most road goals, Caps beat Canucks

Instead it was Fehervary who sealed it, flipping the puck high into the Canucks zone and into the empty net at 15:57 of the third period.

Ovechkin topped Gretzky 11:52 into the first, firing a one-timer from the left circle past Martin to give the Capitals a 2-0 lead with his 13th goal of the season.

The star forward got his first of the night 5:35 in, taking the puck off the stick of Vancouver defenseman Quinn Hughes near the net and batting in a quick shot.

It was Ovechkin's 135th game-opening goal, tying Jaromir Jagr for the most in NHL history.

Carlson scored the lone goal of the second, chipping in a loose puck from the low hash marks at 18:47 to give Washington a 4-1 cushion.

NOTES: Washington's Lars Eller got his 200th career assist. ... Canucks forward J.T. Miller had an assist, extending his point streak to nine games (four goals, seven assists). ... The Capitals swept the two-game season series. ... Vancouver assigned winger Vasily Podkolzin and defenseman Jack Rathbone to the Abbotsford Canucks on Monday, then recalled forward Phillip Di Giuseppe from the American Hockey League club on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Washington: At Seattle on Thursday in the second of a five-game trip.

Vancouver: Host Florida on Thursday in the second of a four-game homestand.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: DARRYL DYCK Credit: DARRYL DYCK

Credit: DARRYL DYCK Credit: DARRYL DYCK

Credit: DARRYL DYCK Credit: DARRYL DYCK