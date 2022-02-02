Ovechkin to miss All-Star Game after entering protocols

“I’ve never seen a guy that does everything possible to get into a game and hates coming out of games and hates not being able to contribute and help his team win. For that, first and foremost, he’s probably upset. The All-Star Game, it’s a nice nod, but he’s certainly one of those big figures that goes to the All-Star Game. It was well-deserved this year, the nod and I’m sure that he’s upset with that, too.”

Ovechkin will be replaced on the Metropolitan Division roster by his teammate, forward Tom Wilson, who’ll be in his first All-Star Game. Washington center Evgeny Kuznetsov is in his second All-Star Game.