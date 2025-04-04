Alex Ovechkin ties Wayne Gretzky's record with his 894th goal

Alex Ovechkin has tied Wayne Gretzky’s NHL goals record by scoring the 894th of his career
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrated his 893 goal with his teammates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Nation & World
By STEPHEN WHYNO – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin has tied Wayne Gretzky's NHL goals record by scoring the 894th of his career, setting off a wild celebration on the ice with his teammates and chants of "Ovi! Ovi!" in the crowd that included the "Great One" himself.

Ovechkin scored on the power play with 13:46 left Friday night, stopping the game while fans rose to their feet to applaud the longtime Washington Capitals captain. Clearly emotional he skated several laps around center ice asking for more cheers, then returned to the bench where he blew kisses to members of his family in a suite.

A video montage of Ovechkin's path to 894 played on arena video boards during the next stoppage in play. He's now one goal away from breaking one of hockey's biggest records.

With Gretzky in attendance for the first time during this chase, Ovechkin gave him and nearly everyone else in the building reason to cheer early by scoring his 893rd goal less than four minutes in. He took a pass from Dylan Strome behind the net and banking the puck off the far post and goaltender Spencer Knight's back and in.

After a few seconds, Ovechkin’s personal goal song, “Shake, Rattle & Roll” by Big Joe Turner,” started blaring from arena speakers as mascot Slapshot flipped the counter in one corner from 892 to 893.

Scoring in a fourth consecutive game, Ovechkin reached 40 goals for a 14th time in 20 seasons, which is the most in league history. With his second, he is at 41.

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrated his 893rd goal with his teammates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) takes part in the ceremonial puck drop before the start of the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks , Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) walking onto the ice before the start of the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8), far right, and Chicago Blackhawks left wing Nick Foligno (17), far right, and former members of the Washington Captials, tke part in the ceremonial puck-drop before the start f the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates his 893 goal in a hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

FBI director is Kash Patel, left, tallking with former NHL player Wayne Gretzky, center, and NHL Commisioner Gary Bettman, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game between the Washington Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

