Ovechkin scores No. 891. He needs 3 to tie Gretzky and 4 to pass him

BOSTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin moved four goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record after scoring the 891st of his career in the Washington Capitals game against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.

Ovechkin gave Washington a 2-0 lead with about four minutes left in the first period, when the Capitals had a man advantage and John Carlson passed the puck toward the net to Dylan Strome, who redirected it across the crease. Ovechkin easily pushed into the open half of the net for No. 891.

The 39-year-old Russian has 38 goals this season and is on track to reach 40 for a 14th time — also the most in league history — despite missing 16 games because of a broken left fibula.

The first-place Capitals have eight more games left this season.

