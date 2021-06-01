Outlets: LA County fire station shooting kills 1 firefighter

Police tape surrounded the fire station in the Agua Dulce area near Santa Clarita, and police cars and ambulances lined the street outside.

Agua Dulce is a rural community of about 3,000 people in the desert of northern Los Angeles County known for its rock formations and panoramic views. It's a dry, hilly area, and ranches with horses and other livestock break up the mountainous landscape.

Neighbors watched the black plume of smoke rising from the burning house in the nearby community of Acton. Michael May, 70, lives down the road and said he was sitting in his living room when he heard the buzz of helicopters flying low.

“Around here, that usually means a fire,” he said.

He saw dozens of deputies’ cars racing up the street. They emerged wearing bulletproof vests, he said.

May has been a resident of the community for 23 years but didn’t know who lived at the burning home. He said many people in law enforcement live in the area, as well as some in the film industry.

“It’s a place people want to go for peace and quiet,” he said.

Brian Dalrymple, 79, lives across the street from May and said he thought the burning home had been sold recently.

He and his wife went outside to see the thick smoke, initially concerned the flames might spread to their home. Dalrymple said he never heard gunshots but saw deputies rushing up to the property, long guns in hand.

He said a friend in Santa Clarita called to tell them the news.

“We didn’t know what she was talking about,” Dalrymple said. “It’s usually pretty peaceful out here.”

___

Associated Press writer Christopher Weber in Los Angeles contributed to this story.

This aerial image taken from video provided by KABC-TV shows fire coming from a house where a suspect fled to after a shooting at a fire station in Acton, Calif., Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Los Angeles County Fire Department supervisor Leslie Lua said paramedics responded to reports of gunshots shortly before 11 a.m. at Fire Station 81, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Los Angeles. (KABC-TV via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Fire and smoke rise from a home in Acton, Calif. on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Authorities say there's been a shooting at a Los Angeles County Fire Department station. Fire Department Supervisor Leslie Lua said paramedics responded to reports of gunshots at Fire Station 81, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Los Angeles. The home on fire is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of the station, and there's a heavy police presence, but it's unclear if it's connected to the shooting and authorities didn't immediately have more information. (David Crane/The Orange County Register via AP) Credit: David Crane Credit: David Crane

This aerial split image taken from video provided by KABC-TV, shows on the, left, a fire coming from a house, in Acton, Calif., Tuesday, June 1, 2021, where a suspect fled to after a shooting at a fire station, on right, in Santa Clarita, Calif. Los Angeles County Fire Department supervisor Leslie Lua said paramedics responded to reports of gunshots shortly before 11 a.m. at Fire Station 81, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Los Angeles. (KABC-TV via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited